Google 23rd Birthday Doodle: Google Translate, Maps, News, Drive, Scholar, Photos, Earth, Docs and Accounts, Know All about Google here in Hindi

Google 23rd Birthday Doodle

Google’s (Google) 23rd Birthday: Most people’s favorite search engine Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday today. Google has put up a doodle of his birthday on its homepage today. As seen in the photo above, the Google Doodle features a cake with “23” written on the top, with a birthday candle in place of the “L” in “Google”. Today’s doodle is an animated feature.

Earlier Google’s birthday was celebrated on different dates. Google first celebrated its birthday in 2005 on 7 September. After that Google’s birthday was celebrated on 8 September and 26 September. Because on September 27, the company searched a record number of pages on its search engine. Since then, the company celebrates its birthday on this day till now. The search engine Google was founded in the year 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two students of Stanford University in California. Before the official launch of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin named it ‘Backrub’.