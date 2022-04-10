Google Account These 7 Gmail tips and tricks are very useful must know before using

Gmail is being used by most of the people. From sending a message to sharing any important document, Gmail is being used. At the same time, there are seven such tricks and tips, which will make your Gmail use easier. Along with this, the message will also help you in getting deleted or in any other kind of inconvenience.

advance search

Gmail’s advanced search is similar to Google’s search. This makes your search easier. On searching any specific mail or message, it immediately reaches your result. To use it, you have to use the correct keyword and also click on the filter button. Use the same email id for which you want to see the result.

Undo send

This feature allows you to quickly retrieve messages that are incomplete or with an error or incorrect attachment sent from Gmail. Nothing needs to be done for this. Immediately after pressing the send button, you will see a popup of Undo Send. On clicking on which your message will come back. The popup of Undo Send is only for a short time, after which you can not bring back the message.

Confidential mode

Confidential mode allows you to compose an email, which can be deleted after some time, just like WhatsApp. When you are composing an email or when you are ready to send it, you can send the message by selecting the lock and clock button before that. After selecting the Clock option, after some time that message will disappear from both the places. It can’t even be saved.

Writing suggestions

Gmail lets users use Smart Compose or Writing Suggestions to type common sentences and email phrases faster. You can find the setting of this option under Gmail Settings/Smart Compose. By turning it on, it will suggest famous sentences or words as you type.

mute conversation

If an email thread is getting too many mails that are not really relevant to you, you can mute it for a while. To turn it on select any email and click on the three dot menu on the inbox bar at the top and you will get options like ‘mark as read’ and ‘mark as important’ along with ‘mute’ button. After clicking, the conversation will be mute.

color coded star

People use the star of Gmail for important messages. But you might not know that Gmail allows many coded stars to identify important messages. With its help, you can identify different types of messages through stars. Or rather you can categorize it.

To implement this you can go to the Stars option of your Gmail settings and select the color coded stars from the ‘Not in use’ section to the ‘In use’ section.

change tab layout

Gmail’s default layout shows all your mail in a tabbed view with social and promotional mail appearing in separate sections so that they don’t mix with your personal and office mail. However, if you want to remove some of these tabs, you can do so by going to Gmail Settings / Inbox / Categories. Now check the tabs you want to show and uncheck the ones you don’t need and you are set.