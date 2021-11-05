Google Account Update: You will have to do this work before November 9, otherwise you will not be able to log in to your Google account?

According to reports, a person holding a Google account will have to go through a two-step verification (2SV) process. This new way of login can give your Google Account an extra layer of security.

A report has claimed that Google will soon end the one-click login for your account. With this, you will be able to log in to Google Account only if you do not update according to the instructions given by Google. The company has introduced a new way to login to your account. According to reports, a person holding a Google account will have to go through a two-step verification (2SV) process. This new way of login can give your Google Account an extra layer of security.

Announcing the update earlier this year, Google’s official blog post stated that, “By the end of 2021, we plan to auto-enroll an additional 150 million (15 crore) Google users in 2SV and To turn it on, 2 million (20 lakh) YouTube creators are needed. And soon this work will also be completed. Google said that two-step verification (2SV) is one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorized access to accounts and networks.

According to Google, 2SV is strongest when logged into the account through it. After this verification, the security of your account increases and your important information remains safe. It acts like a password. It has been informed in the report that Google is sending email and in-app verification to all users to enable two-step verification. It has been said that if your verification process is not enabled, then it will be activated automatically on November 9.

How can you update Google Account

Once 2SV is automatically enrolled to sign in to your Google Account, login with the first password.

After that you have to give your mobile number.

An OTP (one-time-password) will be sent via message, voice call or Google’s mobile app.

After receiving the OTP, you will have to enter the code in the login bar.

After this your Google account will be double verified.

Let us tell you that many people have recently gone through 2SV to log in or sign in to their Google accounts for the first time. From November 9 this process will be activated on all Google accounts and users will have to log in through it.