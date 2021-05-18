Google announces new upgrades for Android 12, Google Maps, Google Photos and more- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Google announces new upgrades for Android 12, Google Maps, Google Photos and more- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



Google is all set to host its annual Google I/O 2021 convention in the present day in India at 10.30 pm IST. The convention will happen from 18 Could- 20 Could. Folks can be part of the vent by visiting the official YouTube hyperlink as it’s completely free for everybody. To recall, this convention was cancelled final yr as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. This yr, the corporate is prone to announce just a few UI updates for Android 12 that features new widgets, animations and extra. Within the {hardware} division, the corporate may launch Pixel Buds A sequence and Pixel smartwatch in the present day.

The occasion will kick off at 10.30 pm IST in the present day (18 Could). You’ll be able to faucet on the livestream hyperlink embedded beneath to catch all of the reside updates.



As per tipster Jon Prosser, alongside the newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggle within the notification bar, there might be a new music widget, a new clock widget and a climate widget. There might be just a few new small modifications within the person interface. The up to date Android 12 UI can be anticipated to return with a quantity slider and new lock display screen with bigger clock textual content.

The tipster additional revealed that the new OS may even permit notification grouping the place customers can choose apps of their alternative. New animations are additionally anticipated to make their manner within the upcoming set of updates.

Google’s official Android account on Twitter by chance introduced the Pixel Buds A earlier this month. The design seems to be equivalent to Google’s final month’s promotional electronic mail leak, however the all-white case is barely totally different from the Panda-style color scheme within the earlier picture, indicating its availability in several color choices similar to all-white or darkish ‘forest inexperienced’. The within of the charging case in addition to the information and wings of the buds are inexperienced.

When it comes to design, the new Pixel Buds A glance just like the first-generation buds, besides they are going to be priced decrease, a reality denoted by the ‘A’ branding used on the reasonably priced Pixel telephones.

Going by the photographs shared by tipster Jon Prosser, the new Pixel Watch could have a round dial with a bodily crown, identical to a conventional watch. Along with this, it would include interchangeable straps and a coronary heart charge tracker.

Google has just lately hinted in a tweet that it’ll announce a new model of WearOS. It’s anticipated that the rumoured Pixel Watch will run on WearOS.



