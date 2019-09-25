Google App 12.24.9.23 APK for Android – Download



Google App for android phones comes pre-installed on all android phones. This shouldn’t be a big surprise as Android is owned and managed by Google Inc. The Google search app doesn’t just search the web – it’s also able to search through files on your mobile device. The more you use the Google app, the better it gets.

Google Discover Feature

You can personalize this feature about different topics online. Such as weather and news which will be refreshed and offered to you at the start of each day every day as soon as you connect to the internet. In google app select your favorite teams to get every day match updates. Similarly select your favorite upcoming movies and shows. The discover feature will work as your assistant to discover the world and all the latest info about it.

Search and Browse Feature

The Google Search for Mobile app simplifies the process of conducting a search on mobile devices. If you are connected to the internet and discovering a new neighborhood. Just go to the Google Search Bar on your phone and type Restaurants” it will automatically show all the nearby options with directions. You will also be able to view the menus and interior images of the restaurant just via a single Google Search App. You can literally search for anything and Google Search is bound to offer you lots and lots of search results.

It’s basically the power of the internet in the palms of your hand. With the added feature of Google voice, you can search just by saying it verbally rather than typing. A Google app voice search can be used for a variety of needs. Users can use the Google voice commands to call contacts, send emails, get directions, listen to music, and more, all without needing to type.

Note: Google app won’t work until you have google chrome installed in your device.