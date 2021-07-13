APK

Google Calendar 2021.27.2 APK for Android – Download

Google Calendar 2021.27.2 APK for Android – Download
Google Calendar 2021.27.2 APK for Android – Download

Google Calendar 2021.27.2 APK for Android – Download

Google Calendar APK

Install the official Google Calendar on your Android devices.

Download Latest APK v2021.27.2-383582671-release

More about Google Calendar

Have the official Google Calendar installed on your Android devices. The app allows you to save time and make the most out of your day.

Features:

Few of the main features of this app are as follows.

  • You can now view the calendar in many different ways. The switch in between months, days and weeks view pattern is quick and instantaneous.
  • Sync your events from Gmail. This allows you to sync your flight, hotel, concert, restaurant reservations and many more events from your Gail account to the Google Calendar automatically.
  • Easily view your ‘To-Dos’. Calendar also offers user to set up the reminders for “to-dos” and all of this beside your existing event plans.
  • Now you can add in goal for each date like for example, adding a goal “run three times a week”. Calendar will also schedule this time automatically.
  • Place all of your calendars in one place. The great thing about Google Calendar is that it works with all the existing calendars on your phone which also includes “Exchange”.

Reviews:

  • Some users have rated the app a little low because they keep getting spam appointments on other calendars over their phones
  • Few users have reported that when they edit the Tim and Date of an event, only date is changed, time remains same.
  • Some are complaining that with the latest update, the app is glitching. Events and appointments seem to erase on their own or they either change on their own which is causing them much trouble in keeping up with their event plannings.

Operating System: Android

Price: Free

Technical file information

  • Package name:
    com.google.android.calendar
  • Version:
    2021.27.2-383582671-release (2017013404)
  • File size:
    23.8 MB
  • Updated:
    July 13, 2021
  • Minimum Android version:
    Android 5.0 (Lollipop, API 21)
  • Screen DPI:
    nodpi
  • Architecture:
    universal
  • MD5:
    e734a50cd5a5a46612acc03ced7762be
  • SHA1:
    894e33db3fd76edd6432525dcbdc10f71691ef59

Older Versions of Google Calendar:

What’s new in this version of Google Calendar?
  • Bug fixes and performance improvements.

