Google Calendar 2021.27.2 APK for Android – Download

Have the official Google Calendar installed on your Android devices. The app allows you to save time and make the most out of your day.

Features:

Few of the main features of this app are as follows.

You can now view the calendar in many different ways. The switch in between months, days and weeks view pattern is quick and instantaneous.

Sync your events from Gmail. This allows you to sync your flight, hotel, concert, restaurant reservations and many more events from your Gail account to the Google Calendar automatically.

Easily view your ‘To-Dos’. Calendar also offers user to set up the reminders for “to-dos” and all of this beside your existing event plans.

Now you can add in goal for each date like for example, adding a goal “run three times a week”. Calendar will also schedule this time automatically.

Place all of your calendars in one place. The great thing about Google Calendar is that it works with all the existing calendars on your phone which also includes “Exchange”.

Reviews: