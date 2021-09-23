Google Calendar events now include a way to start group chats with attendees

Google is adding a new button to Google Calendar Events on mobile and web that will quickly open a chat with meeting attendees. Google launched its rebranded version of Hangouts Chat for customers earlier this year and has gradually added more features to the main Gmail landing page, including its Zoom-like Google Meet video chat.

The New Chat button appears next to the calendar event attendees list. Previously, Google only offered the ability to email attendees about a meeting, but since the company has closely integrated Chat and Gmail – seemingly to popularize chat – this new addition makes sense. Comes. You can start a chat with attendees before, during, or after the meeting, and this feature will be turned on by default.

However, it’s worth noting that automated group chats are “only [apply] For participants in your organization, outside participants are not included in the chat group,” Google writes in a post. So some participants may be spared (or missed, whichever one you prefer) to additional messages. ).

Google clearly wants you to use its messaging apps, despite what its confusing, ever-changing strategy might suggest. Another section of Google’s software suite funneled toward chat can be annoying, but for someone who’s committed to Google Workspaces themselves—or has been forced to do so by their employer—here’s a few extras. Convenience.