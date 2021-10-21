Google cautions YouTubers, keep these things in mind or else your data will be stolen

Phishing is one of the most common forms of web attack on users through which hackers gain access to personal information and data. In view of this, Google has warned about phishing attack for YouTube users.

Cyber ​​security has become a big issue in today’s time. Users have to be more careful while using online means, as soon as a little carelessness happens, things like hacking of users’ accounts or frauds happen. Phishing is one of the most common forms of web attack on users through which hackers gain access to personal information and data. In view of this, Google has warned about phishing attack for YouTube users.

What type of attack is being done to target YouTubers

This type of attack is called cookie theft or pass the cookie according to Google. In a blog post, it has been told by Google that this technology is from long ago. The widespread use of MFA (Resurrection Multi-Factor Authentication) leads to problems and hackers can easily attack users by sending viruses or malware. For this reason, attention should be paid to the things suggested regarding the social engineering strategy.

How do hackers target Youtube users?

Hackers send out a fake business email asking YouTube creators to request video advertising support. Once this is agreed, a malware landing page is routed to Google Drive or in an email via the software download URL. With which to take your data as well as take personal information. Google reported that the attackers registered various domains belonging to counterfeit companies and created several websites for malware delivery. Some websites impersonate legitimate software sites, such as Luminar, Cisco VPN, games on Steam, and some are created using online templates.

Read also: Facebook New Name: Will Facebook get a new name soon? Users told what should be the name

What can YouTubers do to stay safe from these attacks?

Google has several tips that YouTubers can follow. As such Google has a Safe Browsing feature that can be used to avoid antivirus detection that triggers malware. Google also says to use antivirus or virus scanning tool. Users should keep their accounts secure with two step verification, which gives your account an added security of security in case your password is stolen.