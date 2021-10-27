Google CEO Sundar Pichai told how long will it be launched – Waiting for Jio Phone Next will end soon, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told – How long will it be launched

There is good news for the people waiting for Jio Phone Next. Reliance JioPhone Next has made it to the Google Investors Meet. During the Q3 earnings call, Google parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai talks to investors about this affordable smartphone being built in partnership with Google.

Earlier this week, Reliance announced that JioPhone Next will be powered by Pragati OS, which is based on Android OS. This phone will run on Qualcomm’s 200 series chipset.

This made-for-India smartphone will be assembled at Reliance Jio’s Neolink facilities in Tirupati and Sriperumbudur. Let us tell you that Reliance had unveiled this phone in its 44th Annual General Meeting held on June 24.

At the same time, Sundar Pichai has talked about JioPhone Next in the company’s investors meeting. He said JioPhone Next is on track to launch in India around Diwali and he is seeing demand from people looking to shift from feature phones to smartphones in India.

Pichai said that what excites him the most to build the phone in partnership with Reliance is the investment going beyond English and getting languages ​​and local needs right for people, from which many people take advantage of smartphones. Can pick up

He said that I see it as laying the foundation. This is a version of the digital transformation and clear demand that we see. India remains an exciting market for us.

Let us tell you that Jio Phone Next is being said to be the cheapest Android smartphone in the world. There is no more and clear information about its phone. However, if experts are to be believed, it may have a single camera set-up, in which a 13-megapixel sensor is expected to be given. The device will also have a front camera, which can be used for video calling and selfie.

The render shows that the Jio Phone Next has thick bezels on the sides. There is also a volume rocker and power button on the right side. Let us tell you that Jio Phone Next was announced at Jio’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June this year. Earlier it was supposed to release in September. However, the company delayed the launch of the device.