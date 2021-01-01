Google Clock Bug: Google’s bug snatches people’s peace-o-peace, some even lose jobs; Read this bizarre case – Google Clock bug disturbs people’s peace Read this bizarre case where some people lost their jobs

If you don’t wake up on time, you can blame the Google Watch Bug. According to reports, a bug in the Google Clock app is causing problems and causing strange behavior. Many users have reported on Reddit that their alarms do not show any notifications on the app and users are missing pre-set alarms. This issue was mainly reported by Pixel, Oppo and OnePlus users.

According to a report by the Android Authority, many users gave Google Clock a one-star rating on the App Store. One of the users wrote on Reddit about the problems they encountered with the Google Clock app.



Everyone is upset until Mian-Biwi

One user wrote, “My wife and I both have Pixel 3s. Since Tuesday we have been paying attention to our morning alarm and have not seen my evening alarm on or off. After the alarm went off, it just didn’t show. Same problem as before. My evening alarm and morning alarm.” Both do not close and do not show up as the time to come. “

The bug caused the user to lose his job

Another user claimed that he lost his teaching job because he was missing his morning class schedule. Users tried to install and uninstall the app, restarted the phone but nothing helped the app fix the issues it encountered. It is being reported that this may be due to an underlying bug that was part of the Google Clock v6.4 update released in March 2021.

You also listen to Google’s explanation

Acknowledging the issue, Google said in a statement: “We’ve shared this with our product and engineering teams and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Most users of this phone are annoyed

It’s worth noting that the Google Clock app is the default clock on Pixel devices, which is the main reason most Pixel users face the problem. So until Google releases Fix, users who have no other choice can download apps including Simple Alarm Clock Free, Alarm Clock Extreme, Alarm: Morning Alarm Clock and Smart Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleeper.