Google com Device – Connect a Device



When you connect a device via Google code, then you can access and work with all the Google services on that device. There is a very simple way to activate your device on google.com/device. There are several devices on which you can make a valid Google account and then activate it for accessing a variety of Google services. Google itself controls and manages the devices that connect to it. It also maintains the security of your device. You can also proceed with the registration and activation process at Google.

Before following up with the registration and activation process at google.com/device, make sure that you follow up with these requirements:

The device must have an active internet connection.

It must support a forty character URL. It must also support a user code of fifteen characters.

Check that they are no pending updates on your device.

You can use only the Google Account for your device. So, try to make a valid Google Account.

Use the supportable browser to access the official link. Make sure you are using the latest version of the browser.

Connect your device through google.com/connect

Google not only works well with smartphones, tablets, PC and computers but it is also well suitable for other smart devices, including Smart TVs, Gaming consoles, and other streaming devices. The webpage google.com/device will provide you with the entire details for the devices and applications on which you can work well with Google services. There are various devices that you can connect for Google services, these are:

All Android devices with version 5.0 or above

All iPhones running iOS 11 or above.

Android Tablets with version 7.0 or above

iPad running iOS 12 or above

Android TV running 5.0 lollipop or later

Apple TV running OS 10 or later

Chromecast, and much more.

Enter the Google Code at google.com/device For Device Activation

To access and enjoy the Google services on your device, you have to first activate your device for it. To activate the device make sure that the device is compatible and have an active internet connection. Now, perform the following steps for activation.

Open the browser on your device. Check that you are using the latest version of the browser. Now, Sign In to your account. You can use your Gmail account to log in. In case you do not have any previous account, then make a new account. Enter your name, password, email id, location, date of birth and other essential details. As soon as you log in to your account, the system will generate a new code for your device and display it on the screen. Note the code, or remember it. Now, open the browser and type google.com/device. Hit the Enter key A new page will open up asking “Connect a Device”. Enter the code that appears in your device in the blank field. Hit the Next button. If you enter the wrong code, then the screen will display an error “Incorrect Code. Try Again”. If you enter the exact code, then it will direct you to a new page for confirmation. It can also prompt you again for the Signing. Use your credentials for login, and proceed. Upon successful confirmation, the Google services activate on your device.

Make sure that you keep your code secure. There can be an attack on your Google account if your code gets into the hands of any malicious person. Google works with two-step authentication for the security of your device. Your account is always safe in the hands of Google. You can activate anytime, anywhere to access the Google services.

Reviewing the Sign In Devices at google.com/device

On completing the sign-in process for your device at google.com/device, you can also review your device in the list of connected devices. For this, you will be sure that your device connection is successful with Google. Perform the steps below:

Open your Google Account page. Now, Navigate to “Security” on the left-hand side navigation bar. Select it. Now, go to “Your Devices” Click on the “Manage Device” option. It will display you the list of devices for which you are login with your Google account. From here, you can select and device and perform various operations on it.

Troubleshooting and Fixing google.com/device Code Not Found

In case you are working to register and activate your device using the Google code and you do not receive a code in your mails. You can try to fix this issue using the following steps below:

Check the spam folder for the code. If the code is present there, then you can use it directly. If still, you did not get any code in the entire mailbox, then move to the next step.

Check the internet connection. If your device is working with a low internet connection, then to will not be able to get the code. Improve the network speed and again send the code. Perform the steps below to increase the network speed: Place the router close to the device on which you are working. Now, make sure that there are no other devices connected to the same network. Disconnect the internet connection to your device. Now, switch OFF the device and also the router. Unplug the router from the power source Wait for few seconds. Plug the router back again, and switch it ON. Activate the internet connection to your device. Check the internet speed again. It must be actively high. Now, follow up with the device connection at google.com/device. If still, you get an error or any trouble with the code, then move to the next step.

Use another email id and generate a new code for it.

Troubleshooting Login Issues For Various Devices:

If you have any problem to login to your device using google activation, then you can refer to these troubleshooting and fixing steps:

For Android Devices Firstly, uninstall the App on your device and then reinstall it. Make sure that you are using the latest version of the app from which you are downloading. You can use the Google Play Store also.

Check for any software update on your device.

Now, use the Google official and authorized site to perform the sign-in.

Use the updated version of the web browser for signing and activating at google.com/device.

For iPhones and iPads Firstly, uninstall the App on your device and then reinstall it. Check for the compatibility of the device.

Make sure that you are using the latest version of the app from which you are downloading. You can use the App Store also.

Check for any software update on your device.

Now, use the Google official and authorized site to perform the sign-in.

Use the updated version of the web browser for signing and activating.