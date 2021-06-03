Google confirms diversity exec no longer in role after problematic post



One in every of Google’s high executives in diversity technique and analysis has left his post after a 2007 weblog post slamming the state of Israel resurfaced on June 1st. Within the post, Kamau Bobb used antisemitic language, insinuating Jews have an “insatiable urge for food for warfare and killing.”

The post was shortly picked up by the New York Post and the Washington Free Beacon. “Whereas Google has been a vocal supporter of diversity initiatives… it has not commented on the current spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes,” learn a Washington Free Beacon article on the topic.

However the controversy seemingly didn’t begin with the right-wing press. It appears to have initiated internally, with an e-mail from a member of Google’s Jewish worker useful resource group. On June 1st, an worker despatched a notice to the Jewish worker listserv, which has greater than 3,000 members, writing that they had been “deeply involved about antisemitism inside our DEI management.”

The e-mail learn:

As the topic signifies, I’m very involved about antisemitism inside our management. Our Director of Diversity Technique and Analysis seems to have sturdy opinion about Jews and Israel. I’ll allow you to all take a look at his weblog for yourselves, however listed here are some quotes that you simply’ll discover: “If I had been a Jew I might be involved about my insatiable urge for food for warfare and killing in protection of myself.” “The flexibility of america and Israel to not solely dictate the phrases of my subjugation however characterize my want to be free as rooted in hatred would burn my mind and my sensibility as a human being.” “Looming massive, like a grand darkish cloud of human atrocity, is the slaughter of Palestinians by unrepentant Israeli Jews.” Does anybody else assume that is completely inappropriate for somebody in this sort of place? I’m scared that somebody at this stage has these sorts of emotions about Jews.

The thread spiraled, garnering roughly 80 responses, with a number of requires Bobb to be fired.

Extra average members of the group felt that whereas the weblog post sounded problematic, the underlying sentiment resonated. “The language of this letter could be very hurtful and antisemitic,” says a present worker who requested to stay nameless. “That mentioned, digging up an previous weblog from over a decade in the past looks like a witch hunt.”

Later that night, Bobb despatched an e-mail to the Jewish worker useful resource group, apologizing for what he had mentioned. “What I wrote crudely characterised the complete jewish group,” he wrote. “What was supposed as a critique of specific army motion fed into antisemitic tropes and prejudice. I believe we are able to all agree, there may be no straightforward answer to this example. However that’s inappropriate. The way in which I expressed my views on that battle had been hurtful.”

Now, Google has confirmed to GadgetClock that Bobb is no longer a member of the diversity workforce, although he stays on the firm. “We unequivocally condemn the previous writings by a member of our diversity workforce which are inflicting deep offense and ache to members of our Jewish group and our LGBTQ+ group,” wrote a Google spokesperson in an announcement. “These writings are unquestionably hurtful. The writer acknowledges this and has apologized. He’ll no longer be a part of our diversity workforce going ahead and can give attention to his STEM work.”

Google didn’t reply to additional questions on what specializing in “STEM work” means.