Google data restore tool may allow whatsapp chat from ios to android

WhatsApp chats transfer from iOS to Android: WhatsApp users use WhatsApp on different Android or iOS devices. But many times users have to change their device. In such a situation, WhatsApp chats can be transferred from iOS devices to Android devices with Google’s Data Restore tool.

New Delhi. WhatsApp is currently the most popular chatting app in the world with around 250 million users worldwide. Some users use Android smartphones to use WhatsApp, while some use iOS smartphones i.e. iPhone to use WhatsApp. But there are times when users have to change their device. Like iPhone to Android Smartphone. In such a situation, when you install WhatsApp on the new device, it will be available on the old device.

WhatsApp chats are difficult to transfer to a new device. But there is such a feature that will soon make it possible to do this work easily. This feature is Google’s Data Restore Tool. It may soon be possible to easily transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS devices to Android devices with this tool.

Google’s data restore tool may soon allow users to transfer their WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android devices. A new update of the Data Restore tool has recently been added to Google’s Play Store. There is also a reference on this app to copy the chat history of WhatsApp from iPhone to Android phone. Till now the data of the Android device appears on the restore tool when you set up a new Android phone and want to transfer your data from an old Android device to a new Android device. Just last week, Google’s data restore tool was added as an app on Google’s Play Store, allowing users to easily restore data using a cable or cloud backup.

In the latest update of this app, a reference has been told to copy WhatsApp chats and its history from an iPhone to an Android phone.

Steps to Copy WhatsApp Chats and History from iPhone to Android Phone with Data Restore App

In the reference to Data Restore app, some steps have been given to copy WhatsApp chat and its history from iPhone to Android phone. Let’s take a look at them.

First, scan the QR code with your iPhone to open WhatsApp.

After that tap on Start.

Now unlock your iPhone and open WhatsApp on it.

Then click on Settings.

Now click on Chats and select the Android option.

This means that with the help of the Data Restore Tool app, a QR code can be found, which can be scanned from the iPhone and users can go to the chat migration settings of WhatsApp. This process is also being tested, due to which it is possible that soon WhatsApp chats can be transferred from iOS to Android devices.