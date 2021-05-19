Google Doc: How to make someone else the owner of your file



Google Docs is a strong on-line phrase processor that permits you to create and format paperwork and work with different individuals. Curiously, whenever you create or add a doc on Google Drive, Google, by default, makes you the sole owner and editor of the doc. Nonetheless, in order for you someone else to edit or share your doc, you first have to switch possession of your doc to someone with a Google Account.

Take into account that when you make someone else the owner of a file, you will not give you the option to:

Switch possession, even again to your self

Completely delete the file from Google Drive.

Have you learnt how to switch the possession of your doc to someone else? Nicely, here’s a step-by-step information you’ll be able to observe to change the owner of a Google Doc.

How to change homeowners

You possibly can’t change homeowners from an Android machine, iPhone or iPad. To vary the owner of a file, go to drive.google.com on a pc.

Steps you’ll be able to observe to change the owner of a Google Doc.

Step 1: First, open Google Docs on your PC or laptop computer.

Step 2: Subsequent, open that individual doc you need to switch possession to someone else.

Step 3: Now, click on the Share button at the prime proper aspect of the display screen.

Step 4: A pop-up will seem on the display screen, sort the identify or e mail ID of the particular person you need to share the doc with and click on Ship.

Step 5: Subsequent, to change the owner, return to the Share possibility at the prime and click on the down arrow obtainable proper subsequent to the identify of the particular person, click on Make Owner.

Step 6: A notification will seem on the display screen saying,

“Make this particular person the owner?

The brand new owner will probably be notified and will take away you. You additionally would possibly lose the potential to change share settings. Some individuals will lose entry to this merchandise except this merchandise is shared instantly with them.”

Step 7: Click on Sure after which Carried out.

That is it! The particular person will grow to be the owner of the doc. Now, you’ll not have the possibility to change the settings.

Recordsdata you can switch

Google Docs

Google Sheets

Google Slides

Google Types

Google Drawings

Google My Maps

Folders

