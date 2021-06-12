Google Doodle marks the start of European Football Championship



Google, through its doodle on Friday, marked the start of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship. It kicks off with a match between Turkey and Italy in the largest sports activities facility in Rome: Stadio Olimpico.

The event, to be held in 11 cities in 11 UEFA nations, was initially scheduled from June 12 to July 12, 2020. It was, nonetheless, postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and rescheduled for June 12 to July 12, 2021. However the event continues to retain the similar identify “UEFA Euro 2020”.

Italy vs. Turkey will likely be the curtain-raiser for UEFA Euro 2020, with Roma’s Stadio Olimpico taking part in host to the Azzurri and Crescent-Stars in a sport that might have been performed nearly 12 months in the past. It additionally indicators the first time that many European followers will have the ability to return to stadia — albeit in a restricted capability.

For the first time in historical past, UEFA Euro, a staple event for soccer followers worldwide since 1960, is unfold throughout 11 totally different venues in Europe. All the groups, together with defending UEFA Euro champions Portugal and FIFA World Cup winners France, are divided into six teams with 4 groups every. The highest two groups of every group and 4 greatest third-placed groups will qualify for the last-16 stage of the competitors, which can start from June 26.

Of the eleven host nations, seven — Denmark, England, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, and Spain — have certified for the event. Two others — Hungary and Scotland — made it through the play-offs, whereas Romania and Azerbaijan missed out. Two groups are making their debut — Finland and North Macedonia.

The pandemic’s shadow positively looms massive over the second-largest worldwide soccer occasion in the world, with the organisers having laid down a number of guidelines to this impact.

The dwell streaming of all the UEFA Euro 2020 matches will likely be obtainable on SonyLIV. All the event will likely be telecast on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India.