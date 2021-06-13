Google Doodle signals start of UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament, wishes teams luck- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Google Doodle signals start of UEFA Euro 2020 football event, wishes teams luck- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



At this time’s Google Doodle will attraction to football fanatics as it’s devoted to the start of the UEFA Euro 2020 event. The doodle options illustrations of a football subject with a football and the referee’s whistle on it, surrounded by completely different constructions showcasing the variety of Europe. In case you’re confused by the identify of the event, the championship – which pits one of the best of Europe’s footballing nations in opposition to one another – was initially to be held in 2020 however was delayed by a full yr as a result of of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The championship will get underway at present, with Italy taking up Turkey in Rome – however do not forget that the timing of the match (00:30 IST) means the event begins tomorrow (Saturday, 12 June) for us in India.

The year-long delay marks the primary time the Euro championship has needed to be rescheduled. Created in 1958, the event is held each 4 even-numbered years, and this yr’s championship will see a complete of 24 teams unfold out over six teams compete in 11 cities throughout Europe.

Germany and Spain have each received the championship thrice every, but it surely’s Portugal that’s the defending champion this time round, having defeated France within the Euro remaining in 2016.

Nonetheless, this time, France – who received the World Cup in 2018 – start because the favourites to elevate the Henri Delaunay trophy, and can face Germany of their first sport.