Google Drive 2.21.261.04.90 APK for Android – Download



Google Drive adds quick sync file storage and backup feature to your android phone. This app lets you save various files to the cloud and then access them from your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

It will also store your phone’s contacts and Whatsapp history. Users can store documents, images, videos, and all other files that you might want to access later. The service makes it easy to transfer files from one device to another without having to email them to yourself. Google Drive app also lets you manage and edit your documents without using any other external service.

Storage Details

Google Drive allows users 15 gigabytes of free storage which is shared between Drive, Gmail, and Photos. Google One also offers 100 gigabytes, 200 gigabytes, 2 terabytes, 10 terabytes, 20 terabytes, and 30 terabytes through paid plans. Once you open the drive you will see a list of all your files (My Drive), files that have been shared with you, starred files, recently modified files, or offline files.

Users can create new documents or spreadsheets, by clicking on the specified buttons in Google drive. The built-in widget gives you a quick, one-tap way to create or upload files to your drive, and you can even add Home screen shortcuts directly to files or folders. To upload a file via the Google Driver app, click the “+” icon in the bottom-right corner, and select the file you want to send to the cloud. Long-press any item in your list for options to Share, Rename, Delete, or send a link to your file.

You can change privacy settings for individual files and folders, including enabling sharing with other users or making content public. If you are traveling to an area without Wi-Fi or data coverage, there’s also an option to make files available for viewing while offline.