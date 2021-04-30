Google employees call for company to support Palestinians and protect anti-Zionist speech



A bunch of Jewish Google employees is looking on the company to improve its support of Palestinians amid Israel’s lethal bombing marketing campaign in Gaza. The battle began with Israel’s try to evict Palestinians from their properties in East Jerusalem, and escalated when militants fired rockets towards Jerusalem and Israel responded with airstrikes.

In an inside letter, Google employees ask CEO Sundar Pichai to put out a press release condemning the assaults, together with “direct recognition of the hurt accomplished to Palestinians by Israeli navy and gang violence.” The letter at present has 250 signatures. (An exterior model of the observe might be discovered right here).

The request is coming from a brand new worker useful resource group which fashioned final 12 months in response to pro-Zionist sentiment inside “Jewglers” — Google’s official Jewish ERG. Whereas Jewglers has tried to be apolitical, two present employees say it has supported pro-Israel discussions and just isn’t a protected area to categorical anti-Zionist beliefs.

This rift led to the formation of the Jewish Diaspora in Tech — a bunch of Jewish anti-nationalists inside Google. “We had been compelled to kind our personal area due to the truth that we had been fairly actually not allowed to categorical our viewpoints within the ERG,” says a product advertising supervisor within the group.

Now, members of the brand new group are calling on Google to support freedom of expression internally — significantly round anti-Zionist viewpoints. “Google is the world’s largest search engine and any repression of freedom of expression occurring throughout the company is a hazard not solely to Googlers internally however to all individuals world wide,” they wrote in an FAQ.

In addition they need Google to terminate any enterprise contracts which support “Israeli violations of Palestinian human rights, such because the Israeli Protection Forces.”

Members of the group say they had been impressed to write the letter after Jewglers failed to put out a press release condemning the violence in opposition to Palestinians. One employee instructed GadgetClock that individuals within the group had been selling pro-Israel funding alternatives.

Learn your entire letter beneath:

Google didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from GadgetClock.