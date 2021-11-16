Google executives tell employees it can compete for Pentagon contracts without violating its principles.
Google officials told employees at a company-wide meeting last week that they were interested in the Pentagon agreement for cloud computing and that working for the military should not conflict with the company’s set of principles for how to use the company’s artificial intelligence technology.
Google is pursuing the deal three years after an employee strike forced the company to abandon work on the Pentagon program that uses artificial intelligence and to establish new guidelines against using AI for weapons or surveillance.
The discovery could lead to another conflict between the company’s leaders and employees. Google’s cloud unit prioritizes preparation for bidding on Pentagon contracts, the New York Times revealed this month, excluding engineers from other projects to focus on creating winning proposals.
The rush to pursue the deal is a dramatic change for Google, which said in 2018 that it would not bid for a larger cloud computing agreement, known as the Department of Defense, Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, as the work would be contradictory. Its AI principles.
The JEDI Cloud Computing Agreement was estimated to be worth 10 billion over 10 years, and was awarded to Microsoft in 2019. But facing legal challenges from Amazon, the Pentagon canceled the deal in July and announced new plans to buy cloud computing technology. The new version of the agreement, known as Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, will divide the work into several companies.
The split form of the agreement allows Google to operate on parts of the Pentagon Cloud without violating the arms embargo, Google officials told staff at a video conference meeting Thursday, the recording of which was obtained by the Times.
The exact scope of the work is not yet clear as the government has not submitted a formal request for a proposal. Although he was not invited to bid, Google said it was interested.
In a blog post published the day before the meeting, Thomas Kurien, who oversees the company’s cloud unit, wrote: “If we were invited to be part of the JWCC agreement, we would fully bid.”
At the meeting, Mr. Kurien said there are a number of areas where Google’s capabilities and skills can be applied “without compromising Google’s AI principles.”
“What AI products we offer and what custom AI projects we offer and we will not pursue, and we will follow those administration procedures,” he said.
Mr. Kurien’s comments, which were previously reported by CNBC, were made in response to a question from an employee about Google’s interest in the Pentagon deal and The Times’ report on it.
“We understand that not every Googler agrees with this decision, but we believe that Google Cloud must serve the government where it is able to do so and where the work is in line with Google’s AI principles and our company’s values,” Mr Kurien said.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai echoed his statement. “I think we are committed to working with the government in a way that is consistent with our AI principles,” he said. Pichai said.
A Google spokesperson declined to comment.
