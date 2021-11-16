Google executives tell employees it can compete for Pentagon contracts without violating its principles.

Google officials told employees at a company-wide meeting last week that they were interested in the Pentagon agreement for cloud computing and that working for the military should not conflict with the company’s set of principles for how to use the company’s artificial intelligence technology.

Google is pursuing the deal three years after an employee strike forced the company to abandon work on the Pentagon program that uses artificial intelligence and to establish new guidelines against using AI for weapons or surveillance.

The discovery could lead to another conflict between the company’s leaders and employees. Google’s cloud unit prioritizes preparation for bidding on Pentagon contracts, the New York Times revealed this month, excluding engineers from other projects to focus on creating winning proposals.

The rush to pursue the deal is a dramatic change for Google, which said in 2018 that it would not bid for a larger cloud computing agreement, known as the Department of Defense, Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, as the work would be contradictory. Its AI principles.