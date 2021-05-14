Google files legal brief to protect work program for immigrant spouses



Google has filed an amicus brief to protect a program that enables the spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the USA. The brief has been signed by quite a few tech giants together with Apple, Amazon, Twitter, and Microsoft.

The tech trade has lengthy relied on overseas expertise to fill the gaps in its workforce. In 2020, Google and Amazon have been among the many high sponsors of H-1B visas, that are reserved for extremely expert employees.

Beneath President Trump, the program got here below fireplace. The previous president drastically boosted denial charges of H-1B purposes, as reported by the Seattle Occasions. He additionally went after H-4 visas, that are reserved for the spouses of individuals with H-1B standing. Trump threatened to ban H-4 visa holders — a gaggle that’s 90 p.c girls — from working in the USA.

The power for individuals with H-4 visas to work continues to be below menace

Whereas that ban by no means got here to go, the power for individuals with H-4 visas to work continues to be below menace from a lawsuit towards the federal authorities. The swimsuit, known as Save Jobs USA v. US Division of Homeland Safety, was introduced by tech employees, who argue that H-4 holders are unfair competitors for Individuals wanting for jobs.

The case was delayed by President Trump’s proposed ban, which doubtlessly might’ve helped determine the result had it handed. Now that the lawsuit is transferring ahead once more, Google and different tech corporations need to be sure that the spouses of immigrants keep their proper to work.

In its weblog put up, Google argues that if the program permitting H-4 holders to work have been to go away, “the sensible impact is that we welcome an individual to the U.S. to work however we make it tougher for their partner to work.” It says that it might damage not solely immigrant households, however Google’s capability to rent high expertise.

“As an immigrant myself, I’ve been the beneficiary of a welcoming America and I hope we are able to be sure that similar welcome for future immigrants by preserving the H-4 EAD program,” wrote Catherine Lacavera, vice chairman of Google’s legal division, within the weblog put up. “Ending this program would damage households and undercut the US financial system at a vital second.”