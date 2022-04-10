Google has launched self repair feature Now you will be able to repair your phone by yourself

Google has introduced the Self Repair feature, under which you will be able to repair your tears yourself. For this you do not need to go to any shop, but you will be able to repair it from your home itself.

In fact, Google has tied up with iFixit, an online repair community, for its Pixel smartphone parts program. It will give a step-by-step phone repair guide as well as genuine Pixel smartphone spare parts information. On the other hand, Google Pixel smartphone parts can be purchased on ifixit.com.

these things can be repaired

According to a blog post by Google, the full range of spare parts for general Pixel phone repair is provided. In which repairing of battery, replacement display, camera, etc. can be done. It will be available individually or in an iFixit fix kit when new picks. These kits will include tools such as screwdriver bits and spudgers.

What’s in the Pixel Repair Kit Tool

According to iFixit, the complete set of Pixel Repair Kit tools will include iOpener, replacement pre-cut adhesive, iFixit opening picks (set of six), iFixit opening tool, suction handle, angled tweezers, precision bit drivers with integrated SIM card, and more. Also provided will be the eject tool, and the appropriate 4mm precision bit for specific Pixel phones.

repair guide

Which pixel phone do you want to repair? In this step by step guideline will be given. Currently, guidelines are being issued for Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and soon the guidelines for other Pixel phones will also be clarified.

Samsung Self-Repair Program Launched in the US

Google has already partnered with companies like Acer and Lenovo for its Chromebook repair program. Under which a guideline has been issued to repair Chrome products. Under this, devices running on OS and Chrome can be repaired.