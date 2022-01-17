Google honors ‘Golden Girl’ with hidden Easter egg

Google honors ‘Golden Lady’ with hidden Easter egg





(WJW) – Google is honoring Betty White on what would have been her one hundredth birthday Monday with a shock for many who search her identify.

The search ends in a bathe of rose petals and a message stating: “Thanks for being a buddy,” alongside with her delivery 12 months and the 12 months wherein she died.

The petals are a tribute to White’s time enjoying Rose Nylund on “The Golden Women.” The phrases are a nod to the present’s theme track.

“We wished to honor the enduring Betty White on her birthday with a commemorative Easter Egg, by paying tribute to her beloved character, Rose, and thanking her for being a buddy to all,” Google stated in an announcement to Fox Information.

The comedy legend died peacefully at residence on Dec. 31, 2021, simply weeks shy of her one hundredth birthday.

White’s profession spanned greater than seven a long time, charming generations of audiences. She was a staple of TV recreation reveals, made a number of appearances on “The Mary Tyler Moore Present” and even had her personal present earlier than starring on “The Golden Women.”

From there, she made numerous visitor appearances, and, in 2010, she grew to become the oldest particular person to host “Saturday Evening Dwell,” which earned her an Emmy.

White was additionally recognized for her help of animal welfare and LGBTQ rights.