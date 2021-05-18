Google I/O 2021 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Keynote; What To Expect





Google I/O 2021 LIVE: The much-awaited Google I/O 2021 livestream will kick off at 10:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, whereby the search large is predicted to unveil Android 12 and some merchandise like Google Pixel 5a, Pixel Watch, and so on. Google I/O 2021 can be digital and can run from Could 18-20. It’s going to characteristic Shopper and Developer Keynotes adopted by Technical Classes for “product bulletins and methods to undertake new options”.



What to Expect

Although Google has maintained silence on what we may count on at I/O 2021 occasion, speculations are rife that the tech large could unveil Android 12 at its I/O 2021. CEO Sundar Pichai, final month, had asserted that some “important product updates and bulletins” could be part of the digital convention.

A brand new leak indicated that Android 12 would possibly embrace some new purposeful adjustments, together with Google widgets and animations. In response to Jon Prosser of Entrance Web page Tech, for starters, there’s a model new music widget within the notifications bar, alongside newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles. There’s additionally a brand new quantity slider, redesigned notifications, a brand new clock widget and even a brand new climate widget.

Presser means that the brand new Android 12 launch will focus closely on the introduction of a brand new person interface. The keyboard, app icons and different UI parts all match to create a constant design throughout the system.

Moreover, Google Assistant can also be anticipated to obtain some main updates. On its developer weblog, Google has mentioned that some “new product bulletins” and “characteristic updates” are coming. “Expect to listen to about what’s occurred in Assistant over the previous 12 months, new product bulletins, characteristic updates, and tooling adjustments”, it mentioned.

Google I/O 2021: How And Where to Watch

The keynote and the 3-day digital occasion can be live-streamed on social media accounts of Google. Moreover, one can even watch it on YouTube. Registration for Google I/O 2021 is now open – and attending I/O 2021 is completely free and open to all.

Customers should register for Workshops which can be instructor-led and have Q&A, whereas Ask Me Something (AMA) periods can be an “alternative to ask Google product specialists questions”.

Meetups — informal, open, facilitated boards hosted by Google that allow attendees to attach with one another — can even require registration and reservation.

To register for Google I/O, you must login to your Google account. Direct hyperlink to register for the occasion right here.

You may as well watch the vent from the video given beneath.