Google investing USD 1 bn in Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel after Mukesh Ambani’s RIL JIO; US Tech Giant to buy 1.28 pc stake for USD 700 mn

The deal is believed to help Airtel work on affordable smartphones, develop 5G use cases and cloud infra.

After Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani’s Jio (JIO), American tech company Google has decided to invest one billion dollars in Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Aitel. Apart from this, the well-known company of the Internet sector will also buy 1.28 percent stake in Airtel.

According to Airtel, “an equity investment of $700 million will be made in Bharti Airtel at a price of Rs 734 per share in this deal.”

Google is making this investment under the Google for India Digitization Fund. The agreement also has a fund for potential commercial agreements (commercial agreements) with equity investments. Under this, agreements will be approved on mutually agreed terms over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Airtel and Google share a vision to increase the country’s digital dividend through innovative products, said Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman, Airtel. With our tomorrow-ready network, digital platform, end-to-end distribution and payment systems, we are excited to work closely with Google to expand the country’s digital ecosystem.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Our commercial and equity investments in Airtel are supported by our Google for India Digitization Fund, access to smartphones, enhanced connectivity to support new business models and helping companies in their journey of digital transformation. commensurate with helping.”

It is being said that this “strategic funding” from Google will serve to boost Airtel’s confidence. It is also believed that this deal will help Airtel to work on affordable smartphones, develop 5G use cases and cloud infra.