Google is brightening up your Gmail avatar with new pictures

Google has created new images designed to be used for your Google profile picture, the company announced Monday. The new images, called Google Images, look great, and they can also be useful for people who want to associate an image with their account but don’t want to use a photo of themselves.

Google has a variety of options, some of which you can see in the image at the top of this post. And you can see more in the GIF below, which shows off different categories of images, like animals, technology, and space.





The new library of illustrations indicates that Google is taking a different approach from avatars like Snap’s Bitmoji or Microsoft’s Xbox avatar, which can create stylized representations of what you see. Instead Google’s new images give you a variety of common things and places to use for your avatar.

According to Google, right now, Images is only available for Android users. If you’re on Android, you can set one as your profile picture in Google Workspace and Contacts on Android – follow the steps in this GIF from Google if you want to do so.





Google says it is “working” on bringing new images to iOS and the web and more products. The company says it’s also going to expand the collection of images available, so if you don’t see one you like right now, check back when Google adds more.