Google is preparing a new feature: If someone is tracking you, then this special feature will alert you immediately – Google Working on New Automatic Tracker Detection Feature for Android Users Will alert you immediately

Google is now going to bring another special feature for Android users. With the help of this feature, you can easily find out about the people who are tracking you. Google is currently developing the automatic tracker detection feature. This feature will inform the user about the tracking happening with the help of smart trackers such as Apple Air Tag or Tile’s smart tag.

With the help of this feature, the user will not be able to stock. This smart tag detection feature will instantly alert the user about the tracking devices that are nearby. This feature has been spotted by 9to5Google. Along with this, many codes have been found in the latest version of Google Play Store, which gives information about this upcoming feature.

According to a report, this feature will give user information about Bluetooth tracking devices. This will make it easier to know that you are being tracked. Google is expected to share more details about this feature at its I/O conference in May.

will work automatically

Apple already has this feature in iOS, where the AirTag plays a sound when the phone is away from the head for more than 24 hours. Apple and Tile both have Android apps that can detect an unauthorized smart tag near your phone — but they require manual scanning and can take up to 10 minutes.