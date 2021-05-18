Google is teasing a big Wear OS update for smartwatches Tuesday at I/O



A new tweet from the official Wear OS Twitter account is teasing an update tomorrow at I/O 2021 to Google’s steadily forgotten smartwatch working system. Google has even recommended that the developer convention will function a completely new model of Wear OS on the I/O Journey web page, the “digital sandbox” for making an attempt the merchandise Google will announce at the convention, 9to5Google writes.

Wear OS has been on a lengthy and bumpy journey up till this level — with new options, however not the dramatic rethinking of the platform that it might want. Within the final yr, Google has added a new keyboard, help for third-party Tiles (Wear OS’s reply to glanceable widget-like info), and enhancements to efficiency. However the final main design change to Wear OS — apart from the addition of Tiles — got here in 2018. If something, Google’s tease is a welcome signal of life.

Each Google’s acquisition of Fossil’s smartwatch tech in 2019 and its plans to amass Fitbit in 2020, reignited the hope that it will additionally purchase a renewed curiosity in wearables as a idea. The method of absorbing Fitbit particularly was drawn out for the well being information privateness considerations that got here with it, however the deal was finally accepted in 2021.

Within the meantime, Google’s different wearable companions stored the platform on life help. Fossil’s watches — just like the 2019 Gen 5 and 2021 Gen 5 LTE — had been steadily restricted by the subpar efficiency of Qualcomm’s smartwatch processors. Mobvoi took a totally different strategy with its 2021 TicWatch Professional 3, by skinning Wear OS, layering in an additional show, and filling the watch with a suite of customized apps, however nonetheless bumped into some inherently Wear OS-type points.

However again to the hope on the horizon: Google is teasing a new Wear OS model, and there are rumors of some {hardware} to again that up — Samsung is reportedly dropping its Tizen OS in alternate for utilizing Google’s software program on its subsequent smartwatches. With a big highly effective new associate, a wearable staff of its personal, and the potential of Android 12’s rumored new visible design coming to Wear OS, it instantly looks as if Google might need a plan for your wrist. We’ll have to observe this week to see how promising that plan really is.