Google Keep 5.21.241.06.30 APK for Android – Download

With the Google Keep, instantly capture whatever is on your mind. Set a reminder to speak it later at the right time and right place. Speak and save a voice memo on the go and keep it transcribed. Not only that but also grab a photo of a poster, document or a receipt and save it to found it later when needed. With Google Keep, capturing your thoughts or making a list of the tasks is easy. You can also share your thoughts with others as well.

Features:

Save the notes, photos and lists on Google Keep. Short on time? Then record yourself a voice memo and transcribe it to find it later when needed.

Make plans and share them with friends for like a surprise apart in real time.

To make certain notes prominent, add colors or label them.

Keep your thoughts, memos, lists and much more on your mobile phone, tablet android wearable or computers. Whatever you add on Google Keep, will be automatically sync over all of your devices.

You can also add location based reminders for specific places such as remembering to buy groceries.

