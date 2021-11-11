Google Launches Company Dedicated to Drug Discovery

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is launching a dedicated search operation.

A new company, called Isomorphic Labs, will build on DeepMind’s recent research, and the London-based Artificial Intelligence Laboratory is also owned and operated by Alphabet.

Deepmind co-founder and chief executive Demis Hasabis will serve as chief executive of the Isomorphic Lab as he maps out its technical strategy and hires first staff.

Isomorphic and DeepMind announced the formation of the new company on Thursday, but declined to discuss details of the operation.

Other alphabet companies are already exploring various aspects of human health, including Verili, which has worked on everything from surgical robots to contact lenses that monitor glucose levels in diabetics; And Calico, which is dedicated to overcoming aging. The Isomorphic Lab will focus solely on drug discovery and new technologies that can help develop drugs.