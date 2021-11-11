Google Launches Company Dedicated to Drug Discovery
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is launching a dedicated search operation.
A new company, called Isomorphic Labs, will build on DeepMind’s recent research, and the London-based Artificial Intelligence Laboratory is also owned and operated by Alphabet.
Deepmind co-founder and chief executive Demis Hasabis will serve as chief executive of the Isomorphic Lab as he maps out its technical strategy and hires first staff.
Isomorphic and DeepMind announced the formation of the new company on Thursday, but declined to discuss details of the operation.
Other alphabet companies are already exploring various aspects of human health, including Verili, which has worked on everything from surgical robots to contact lenses that monitor glucose levels in diabetics; And Calico, which is dedicated to overcoming aging. The Isomorphic Lab will focus solely on drug discovery and new technologies that can help develop drugs.
Last year, Deepmind unveiled a system that automatically predicts the size of enzymes and other proteins, a microscopic mechanism that triggers the behavior of all living things. A system called Alphafold, according to independent tests, can make predictions with accuracy beyond other technologies, and it can play an important role in drug discovery.
The laboratory has recently released an estimated size of more than 350,000 proteins, a kind of map for biological processes in humans and other organisms. Independent researchers have used that data to accelerate a wide range of biological research, including efforts to understand coronavirus.
A team from the University of Washington and other leading research laboratories are exploring similar technologies. A wide range of start-ups, including San Francisco-based Atomwise and Recursion Pharmaceuticals in Salt Lake City, are also working to implement new AI techniques for drug discovery.
