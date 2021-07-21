Google Lens coming to desktop version of Chrome

Google Lens: One such useful feature of Google that till now was only available on Android devices. But now soon this feature will also launch for the desktop web of Chrome.

New Delhi. Google Lens is a feature that Google provides to its users. Till now this feature was available only from the Google Lens app available on Android devices, but now this feature will soon launch for the desktop web version of Chrome as well. With this help, users will be able to read the text of any photo on their desktop web browser. Along with this, you will also be able to use its other photo related features.

What is Google Lens?

Google Lens is a feature with the help of which we can take information about anything visible in a photo. Many times it happens that we are going somewhere and on the way we see something that we do not know about, in such a situation, we can find out about it by taking a photo of it with our smartphone and scanning it.

How does Google Lens work?

First, open Google Lens and click on the lens icon.

After this, options will appear in it like Translate, Text, Search, Homework, Shopping, Place and Dining.

Now click on the option related to the photo or whatever other information you want.

After this a scan will be done on that object.

Now click on the icon of the lens. This will complete the scanning process and give you the necessary information about the object in that photo.

Other Uses of Google Lens

We can also use Google Lens to scan the QR code of a product and get information about that product.

Google Lens can also be used to locate animal species.

Google Lens can also be used to know the reviews of a hotel, tourist place, restaurant etc.

