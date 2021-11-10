In a major decision to boost the European Union’s efforts to control the world’s largest technology companies, Google on Wednesday lost an appeal by European regulators against the Internet giant to overturn a historic no-confidence motion.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, has fined Google 2.4 billion euros (about 8 2.8 billion) in connection with a 2017 ruling by the Luxembourg-based General Court, preferring its own price-comparison shopping service to rival services. .

The first of three fines was issued against Google by Margaret Westerger, the European Commission’s top no-confidence enforcement officer. And appeals are being made in other cases – and additional European investigations are underway against Amazon, Apple and Facebook – to be seen as an indication of the court’s approach to the European Commission’s aggressive use of no-confidence laws against American tech giants.

Google can appeal this decision to the European Court of Justice, the Supreme Court of the European Union.

With growing support for regulating major tech platforms in the United States and the European Union, courts will play a central role in determining how far governments can go when interfering in the digital economy. In the United States, Google is facing a lawsuit from the Department of Justice for competitive behavior, and Facebook is facing another lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission.