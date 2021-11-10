Google Loses Appeal of $2.8 Billion E.U. Antitrust Fine
In a major decision to boost the European Union’s efforts to control the world’s largest technology companies, Google on Wednesday lost an appeal by European regulators against the Internet giant to overturn a historic no-confidence motion.
The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, has fined Google 2.4 billion euros (about 8 2.8 billion) in connection with a 2017 ruling by the Luxembourg-based General Court, preferring its own price-comparison shopping service to rival services. .
The first of three fines was issued against Google by Margaret Westerger, the European Commission’s top no-confidence enforcement officer. And appeals are being made in other cases – and additional European investigations are underway against Amazon, Apple and Facebook – to be seen as an indication of the court’s approach to the European Commission’s aggressive use of no-confidence laws against American tech giants.
Google can appeal this decision to the European Court of Justice, the Supreme Court of the European Union.
With growing support for regulating major tech platforms in the United States and the European Union, courts will play a central role in determining how far governments can go when interfering in the digital economy. In the United States, Google is facing a lawsuit from the Department of Justice for competitive behavior, and Facebook is facing another lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission.
In Europe, courts have sometimes ruled against regulators. Last year, the General Court ruled that Apple should pay 13 billion euros in unpaid taxes. Amazon successfully appeals for a second order to refund the tax.
On Wednesday, the court sided with regulators who said in 2017 that Internet giants used their dominance as a search engine to unfairly help their own Internet shopping service compared to smaller competitors.
“By opting for its own comparable shopping service on general results pages through more favorable displays and positioning, Google has moved away from competing on quality by removing the results of competitive comparison services on those pages through ranking algorithms,” the court said.
Google said it was reviewing the decision, but had already made several changes to its purchase product to comply with the 2017 decision.
“Shopping ads have always helped people find the products they are looking for quickly and easily, and have helped merchants reach potential customers,” the company said in a statement. “Our approach has been working successfully for over three years, generating billions of clicks for over 700 comparable shopping services.”
The € 2.4 billion fine was a record before 2018, when the commission fined Google 4.34 billion euros for illegally using the Android operating system.
In 2019, Ms. Vestager’s office fined Google युरोप 1.49 billion for imposing unfair conditions on companies using search bars on their websites in Europe.
Google’s investigation helped inspire new competition rules being drafted in the European Union, which aims at the world’s largest technology platform. The draft law – the Digital Markets Act – is expected to be adopted next year and would give European regulators new powers to intervene in the digital economy, including preventing companies like Google and Apple from prioritizing their services over competitors.
Violation of the new rules will result in a fine of up to 10 percent of the company’s annual revenue.
Google’s competitors welcomed Wednesday’s decision, but many said the investigation and court hearings had taken so long that Google was able to extend its dominance.
“While we welcome today’s decision, it does not undo the significant customer and competitive losses caused by Google’s more than a decade of fraudulent search handling practices,” said Shivon Raf, Foundem’s chief executive and co-founder. Services in Europe that helped bring original complaints against Google.
#Google #Loses #Appeal #Billion #Antitrust #Fine
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.