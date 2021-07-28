Google Mandates Vaccines for Workers and Delays Return to Office

Google said on Wednesday it would require employees returning to company offices to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. He also said he would push his official return to office date back to mid-October from September, joining a host of other companies whose plans have been scrambled in recent days by the spread of the highly Delta variant. contagious.

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, was due to announce the news Wednesday morning in a note to employees, which was reviewed by the New York Times.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months to come,” Pichai wrote. He added that the vaccination mandate would apply to US offices “in the coming weeks” and other regions “in the months to come”.

Google has more than 144,000 employees worldwide. A Google spokeswoman said the company had no current vaccination rates to share, although Mr Pichai wrote that it was “encouraging to see very high vaccination rates” among employees in the places where vaccines were widely available.