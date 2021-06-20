Google Map Testing New Service To Provide Info About Beds And Oxygen

The second wave of Corona has wreaked havoc. People are traveling from one hospital to another for treatment. People are not getting beds and there is a shortage of oxygen.

Tech giant Google keeps working on new features. Now in view of the problems of people in this second wave of Corona, Google is testing a new feature in its Google Maps. Let us tell you that the second wave of Corona has wreaked havoc. People are circling in one hospital for treatment and in another hospital. People are not getting beds and there is a shortage of oxygen. At the same time, many patients do not know in which hospital beds and oxygen are available. Now with the help of Google Maps you will know where these facilities are available.

Testing on new feature

Tech giant Google has said that it is testing a new feature in Google Maps to provide information related to the availability of beds and medical oxygen in select locations. With this feature, people can get information related to it and can also share it with others. Google said in a statement that the company is testing a new feature using question-and-answer in Maps. Through this facility, people will be able to inquire about the availability of beds and oxygen at selected places.

feature will work like this

In this new feature of Google Maps, when a user is in a hospital or a place with oxygen supply, Google Maps will ask that user questions related to the availability of beds and medical oxygen. After this, other people will be able to use the information given by that user and they will get information about that hospital or oxygen supplier. However, this information will need to be verified before it can be used.

Google working in three areas

Tech giant Google said that its teams are working on priority in three areas. These include ensuring that people get the most up-to-date and authorized information. Second, people got important messages related to safety and vaccination. As well as providing financial support for affected communities, health officials and other organizations.