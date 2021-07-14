Google Maps 10.76.3 APK for Android – Download



The Google Maps app for Android phones and tablets makes navigating your world faster and easier. Find the best spots in town and the information you need to get there. Google Maps is the most popular navigation apps around the world. Almost every android user gets this app pre-installed on their smartphones. Maps from Google Inc. have changed the way we navigate our world from point A to point B.

Features and Tips for Google Maps

Other than navigation Maps also offer labels for shops, restaurants, and all other facilities in your chosen or current location. You can say that it works as a geospatial search engine for the world around the user. If you are looking for a Dentist or a Pizza Shop near you then just enter the name or category and numerous pins will pop.

Press the pin to get detailed info for that shop or service. You can plot your daily commute and Maps will guide you with public transit in your area. This function is best suited for tourists who are exploring a new city. You can sync the app with your computer using the same google account on chrome.

Handicap Accessible Transit Routes

Those with wheelchairs can use search for wheelchair-accessible transit routes. Type your desired destination into Google Maps, tap “Directions” and select the public transportation icon. Then tap “Options” and under the Routes section, you’ll find “wheelchair accessible” as a new route type. When you select this option, Google Maps will show you a list of possible routes with wheelchair access.

Save your car parked location

On Android phones tap the blue location dot and select “Save your parking,” which will add a label to the Maps app, identifying where you parked. Tap that to add details like parking garage level and spot or the amount of time left before a meter expires. You can also set meter reminders, add a photo of where you parked.

To find your car later, tap the search bar up top and select Parking location. Or tap Driving down below, and look for “Saved parking.” To delete, tap Driving > Clear. Or tap “You parked here” on the map, select More Info on the bottom left, and tap Clear.

Tilt Your Phone to Guide Your Way

Sometimes it confuses a user to find out the direction in which they are heading. To solve this issue just tilt your smartphone in different directions. Google Maps uses data from your phone’s gyroscope to figure out your orientation, and the blue dot will cast a shadow to point you in the right direction. This will allow you to choose the right lane or path.

Maps belong to the Travel category and are an essential component of Android Auto. Google Maps is available on AndroidAPKsFree since its release on April 19, 2015. Furthermore, the app is available in English. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. Some apps like Maps are Google Earth, Skype WiFi, Waze – GPS, Maps & Traffic, and Field Trip.