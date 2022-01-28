Google Maps Address Search Easier: ‘Plus Codes’ Now Address Search, Learn Benefits US Tech Giant gave new Facility as Google Maps to help users to save and share their location plus codes Easy: Search now with ‘Plus Codes’, know – benefits

Google has also added a section at the top of the ‘Saved’ tab to make it easier to retrieve, copy and share these home addresses.

American tech company and search engine Google has launched a first of its kind facility for India on Google Maps. Launched on Thursday (January 27, 2022), users can use their current location to find the ‘Plus Codes’ address of their homes.

“We want to empower users,” said Amanda Bishop, Product Manager, Google Maps. They will be able to use ‘plus code’ addresses for their daily needs in this sequence. We are glad that over 3 lakh users in India have found their home address through plus codes.

According to the statement, saving ‘home’ location on Google Maps will enable Indian users to see ‘Use your current location’ feature. In this, the location of the phone will be used to generate the plus code. Later on, users will be able to use it as their home address. The good thing is that these addresses can also be shared.

However, the company said that at present this feature is only available on the Android platform, while it will be brought to the iOS platform after some time.

What are Plus Codes?: ‘Plus codes’ are free, open source digital addresses that can provide accurate information even in places that may not have a proper formal address. Plus codes are based on latitude and longitude, rather than street and area names. Also, they are presented as short series of letters and numbers.

The plus code consists of a set of six or seven letters, numbers, for an account address followed by the city or its name. In this way, it can be reached at the right place and it also makes it easy to locate and reach the shops. By the way, Plus Codes was started in the year 2018 and since then it has been extensively adopted by Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Governments in the country.