Google Meet Implement 60 Mins Time Limit On Group Video Calls – Now you will be able to do group video calls on Google Meet for 60 minutes, will have to pay for unlimited

The use of video calling apps has increased during the Corona period, but now the American technology company Google has shocked its users. Actually, Google has put a time limit in its video calling app Google Meet. Now users will not be able to do unlimited group video calling on Google Meet. Users will be able to host group video calls only for 60 minutes. However, the company had said last year that it would not impose a time limit on video calls until June 2021. Now this time limit is over, so time limit has been put on Google Meet.

Notification will come after 55 minutes

According to Google, three or more users will be able to make video calls for 60 minutes on Google Meet. During the video call, at 55 minutes, a notification will come to all the users, in which it will be told that the time limit of the video call is about to end. After this, the video call will end automatically after 60 minutes. However, in this one-on-one will remain free as before. There is no time limit imposed in this. This time limit has been imposed only for group video calls. Users can make one-on-one calls for up to 24 hours.

You will have to pay money for unlimited calls

If users want to make unlimited group video calls on Google Meet, then they will have to pay for it. For this, users will have to take the upgrade pack of Google Meet, which costs $ 7 i.e. around Rs 740. This pack is available in USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.

auto-zoom feature

Recently, Google launched a special feature in Google Meet. The name of this feature is Auto-Zoom Feature. With the help of this feature, the user hosting the group call can be easily seen by other users. If the user moves the slightest during a video call, then this feature focuses on his face.