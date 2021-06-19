Google Messages May Soon Get Two New Basic Features – Pin and Top List Feature on Google Messages App

Recently, Google has announced many technological innovations and new features in its I/O 2021. Google has also said to add some innovative features for users on its platform with the Android beta version.

Google is soon going to introduce two new features on its Messenger platform for users who are using its beta version. Like other messaging apps, Google has recently started the feature of schedule messages on its messaging app. Following the positive response from users, the company will soon allow users to pin up to three message threads (messages stored by the software from emails, chat rooms, newsgroups, etc.) and conversations. With this, the user will not have to scroll through all the messages again and again and will be able to open the pinned chats quickly.

‘Star’ will be able to chat

It will also provide the facility to ‘star’ the conversation on the lines of WhatsApp and Telegram. This feature will allow you to bookmark specific messages so that they can be read on need or later. Google will soon be coming with a wide range of conversation filters, gifs, emoji and animated features. Users using Android beta version can use these features.

Become a Dermatologist with Google AI Tool

The company has also created a new AI health tool. Based on Artificial Intelligence, this tool will turn our smartphone into a scanner with the help of which Dermatologists ie Nail, Hair and Dermatologists diagnose diseases. Google’s new AI health tool is so awesome that by putting the smartphone on scan mode, we can scan the patient’s photo like a dermatologist and recognize up to 288 types of skin color and nature, as well as with the help of dermatologists. Skin diseases, nails and hair problems can also be told.