Google Messages Will Auto Delete Otps And Sort Like Gmail

Under the new feature, messages will now appear in different categories like Gmail. Google will use machine learning technology to sort the messages.

Tech giant Google keeps updating its features from time to time. Now Google is updating its Messages app. In this, messages with One Time Password (OTP) will be automatically deleted in 24 hours. The company says that the app will divide users’ messages into categories. In this, the message will be divided on the basis of personal, notifications, bank accounts and special offers. At present, due to the absence of category in the message, if the user wants to find a message, then it is very difficult for him and the inbox also becomes full. Apart from this, one-time passwords (OTPs) coming from banks will be automatically deleted within 24 hours. Indian

This update will be released soon for the users.

Learning Techniques

Google, in a blog post about the new feature, announced the rollout of these two new features for Google Messages users in India. Under the new feature, messages will now appear in different categories like Gmail. Google will use machine learning technology to sort the messages. With this learning technique, the message will be automatically sorted into personal, transaction, OTP and other categories.

will have to give permission

This new feature of Google Messages will start in the next few weeks, but to start it, a confirmation message will come on the mobile of the users, after which this feature will start working. This feature will work only when the user gives it permission. Apart from this, it can also be managed from the settings. However, to use this feature, it is necessary to have the latest software in the mobile.

This feature will work in these smartphones

Google says that this new messaging feature will only work on smartphones with Android version 8 or above. Although it has not been confirmed about when this feature will be launched, but it is expected to roll out soon.