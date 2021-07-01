Google News 5.33.2.381089379 APK for Android – Download



With Google Play Newsstand, discover more of the news and magazines you care about all in one app on your Android phone or tablet. Enjoy breaking news and in-depth articles featuring audio, video, and more. From sports, business, cooking, entertainment, fashion, local stores near you, and more. This app complements the Google Play Store app. By downloading the Google News app, you are actually able to be aware of the news from all across the world in an organized manner. This allows you to learn about global stories in a more efficient and understandable way.

Features:

Following are the amazing features of Google News

Briefing:

It is nearly impossible for someone to be aware of every story that they care about. With the Briefing option of the app, you will be able to remain in the know about everything that is relevant and important to you. The briefing option that you will manage on your own easily will let you stay up-to-date with the stories from various sources.

Local stories

National news

Global contents

Full Coverage:

The Full Coverage feature allows users to have access to the full story with a single tap of the finger on the story they like. Google News automatically gathers everything about the story on the internet and organizes it neatly for your viewing. The organization is based on the following aspects.

Highlighting the different perspectives

Timeline of the key events

FAQs

Important persons

Credible and Reliable Sources:

On the Google News app, users can now find quality content from credible and reliable publishers of the world. Also, it allows users to know about sources that they have never known. To get the latest news visit the google website.

Keeping up with the stories:

With Google News, users can be up-to-date on stories they care about the most. They can be any one of the following things.

Sports

Politics

Business

Tech

Weather

Some problems are reported like

With each new update, the app is moving backward. It only seems to present with only local stores of your area.

Google News app works very poorly on a Tablet. There is no landscape mode. Users also complain that if you want to see these stories own on a tablet, the app will reload itself first.