Google now lets you password-protect the page that shows all your searches



Google has added a approach to put a password on your Net and Exercise page, which shows all your exercise from throughout Google providers, together with your searches, YouTube watch historical past, and Google assistant queries (through Android Police). With out the verification, anybody who picks up a tool you’re logged into might see that exercise.

To activate the verification, you can go to exercise.google.com, and click on the Handle My Exercise verification hyperlink. From there, you can choose the Require Further Verification choice, save, and enter your password to verify that you’re the one attempting to make the change.

If you don’t have the verification turned on, visiting exercise.google.com will present a stream of your Google exercise from throughout your gadgets, with out asking for a password.

Turning on verification, nevertheless, would require whoever’s attempting to see the info to click on the Confirm button and enter the Google account password earlier than it’ll present any historical past. For many who share a pc, or who generally lets others who aren’t precisely reliable use their system, this could possibly be a really helpful toggle.

Whereas you’re on the Net and App Exercise page, you can even check out what exercise Google is saving, and whether or not it’s being auto-deleted. Then, you can resolve if you’re proud of these settings. If not, that is the page to vary them.

At Google’s I/O keynote final week, it talked quite a bit about privateness with its announcement of Android’s new Non-public Compute Core, a locked pictures folder, and the means to rapidly delete your previous quarter-hour of searching in Chrome.