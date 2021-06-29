Google Photos 5.47.0.380850201 APK for Android – Download



Google Photos app is a perfect way to backup photos and videos from your android phone. It allows 15 GB of cloud storage space with an automatic phone gallery backup. This allows users to free up space by removing media on the phone that has been uploaded to the photos app.

With Google Photo, you have the power of the Google search engine and machine learning personally at your fingertips that sorts out all your images and data on Google Photos. You can share photos from Google Photos to other apps, such as social media or messages.

Features

You can also create shared albums that others can add photos to, which is handy for a wedding or other special event. For all albums, you can allow people to view-only, add photos, and comment on them. With the ability to change permissions at any time.

Users get the following features once they decide to manage photos and videos with Google Photos.

Get unlimited free storage of all your photos as long as they do not exceed 16 megapixels maximum (for videos 1080p resolution max). You can pay to save in higher resolution.

GPS locations, Photo or Video date, time taken, the device with which taken, aperture, shutter speed, etc.

Google’s machine learning allows the app to recognize more content information than is stored on your photos. This includes automatically organizing photos into People (face recognition), Places and Things (birthdays, cars, parks, rainbows, sports).

(face recognition), and (birthdays, cars, parks, rainbows, sports). You can also visit your photos from desktop browser as well from here.

Google Photos automatically assigns tags to your photos based on location, facial recognition, and the type of image – such as selfie, screenshot, and video. It then creates folders for each. It even classifies animals and objects.

This is all done by a powerful feature of Google Photos, it’s Assistant. Through machine learning, Assistant assists you by creating auto-suggested Albums, Movies, Collages, and Animations. Users can use any search term to find a photo, such as the location, subject, or season. Google photos is a great app if you are looking to get away from those boring and dumb photo gallery apps. To download the app just click on the download button to start the download.