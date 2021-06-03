Google Photos alternative: Here’s how you can easily create your own cloud at home

Google images have made us neglect concerning the days after we used to create photograph albums to avoid wasting our photos. It was our one-stop resolution to retailer our reminiscences and to share all of them with anybody with only one click on. However, now that Google has carried out away with its limitless storage coverage, individuals have been compelled to consider various cloud storage choices the place they can save their photos.

A simple resolution may very well be paying for the extra storage on Google cloud providers. However let’s be trustworthy, in the long run it is going to really feel like a burden on your pocket. So, the most cost effective various to Google images that you can take into account is shopping for an exterior drive. You can purchase a 2TB exterior drive at round Rs 6000 and save your images on it for a lifetime with out having to pay any further value. Not solely that, you can additionally configure the exterior drive with any Community Hooked up Storage(NAS) service, create your own cloud service, and entry it anytime you need on any system.

Steps to create your own cloud service

Step-1- Get a Community Hooked up Storage (NAS).

Step-2-Set up the arduous drives.

Step-3- Handle storage areas and create a media construction by creating separate folders for every media like music, images, movies and so on.

Step-4-Copy all your information to the NAS.

Step-5- Configure NAS with a selected media middle which one can use as a streaming service or as a backup storage resolution.

What’s a Community Hooked up Storage (NAS)?

NAS is a safe private cloud storage service that’s nearly just like Google Drive or One Drive. Merely put, it’s an exterior arduous drive linked to a pc community by way of an ethernet cable that helps one to retailer, handle, share and entry information remotely from any system linked to the community.