google pixel 3 is becoming unresponsive: Users are buying Google’s phone and blowing their heads off! Most of the phones broke down, the company has offered no help to date; Read the full case – Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users are complaining that their phones are being bricked or become a responsive company has not yet offered a fix

Google is not taking the name of reducing the problem of phone users. Now Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users are complaining that their phones are not malfunctioning or responding anywhere. According to user reports on the company’s support platform as well as on Reddit, a growing number of Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners have been found to have their devices turned off after a random shutdown. Their devices are booting into a recovery mode called Qualcomm “Emergency Download Mode” (EDL) instead of Android which makes their handsets unusable.

Most phones are out of warranty

Some Google Pixel 3 owners say there was a complete shutdown after an overnight security update, while others say it went nowhere. Many affected users say that Google support does not help them because their phones are out of warranty. Let us know that the price of Google Pixel 3 XL in India starts from Rs. 39,990 for 4GB + 64GB storage type.

There is no option but to buy a new phone

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were launched in October 2018 and many of the devices sold are either out of warranty or will soon lose support. Google has not yet acknowledged this as a widespread problem, and users are worried that they will have to pay for repairs or buy a new phone.



Earlier, the company wanted to extend the warranty of Pixel 4 XL

Responding to a similar issue earlier this year, Google extended the Pixel 4 XL’s warranty in some provinces to cover some known issues that led to frequent device shutdowns for some users. Some power-related issues were reported by users, including wired and wireless charging, over-drain of the battery, random restart, and inability to turn on the power on the phone, forcing the company to cancel another one-year warranty. . The repair program is available for Google Pixel 4 XL purchased in the US, Singapore, Canada, Japan and Taiwan.