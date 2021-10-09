Google Pixel 6 leaks release Magic Eraser feature, plus five years of Android security updates

New leaks from a marketing site confirm that the Pixel 6’s camera will have a new Magic Eraser feature, and the devices will apparently get five years of Android security updates (h/t). 9to5 google)

according to credible leaker Evan Blass, Carphone Warehouse website Google was showing images of marketing materials for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (the photos have since been taken down, but you can see earlier versions of the Carphone Warehouse pages on the Wayback Machine here and here). Screenshots previously leaked show details of the Magic Eraser, which will apparently be tied to Google Photos:

Magic Eraser makes distractions disappear with a few taps. Eliminate strangers and unwanted objects in Google Photos, so the people and places you capture remain the true stars.

Everything that is in the latest photos has already been leaked or confirmed; The Pixel 6 camera will have a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens, and the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 48MP telephoto lens.

and as Engadget Noted, some copy of the leaked images (in smaller, smaller fine print) refer to “Android security updates for at least five years since the device first became available on the Google Store in the US” . This means that Pixel 6 devices will get protection till 2026.

Google got ahead of some leaks this year with early announcements about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including hints about its Tensor processors. The company will hold its traditional autumn hardware event on October 19, where it will “officially unveil” the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.