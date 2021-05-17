Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro might feature dual and triple rear cameras respectively: Report- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro might feature dual and triple rear cameras respectively: Report- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

(*6*)(*6*)

Google is quickly anticipated to launch the highly-rumoured Pixel 6, for which there have been plenty of leaks. The latest one throws gentle on the machine’s attainable design and an anticipated companion in the course of the launch. As per common tipster Jon Prosser (by way of his YouTube video), Google is anticipated to launch two Pixel 6 telephones: the vanilla Pixel 6 and its elder sibling, the Pixel 6 Pro. With this, the corporate will formally comply with tendencies and bid goodbye to the ‘XL’ moniker.

It’s anticipated that each the fashions will bear a significant design change with the presence of an enormous digital camera hump versus the square-shaped digital camera module within the present Pixel telephones. The digital camera configuration can also be anticipated to alter. Whereas the Pixel 6 is more likely to embody dual rear cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro may have three. This implies the cameras may enhance considerably.

The color scheme can also be anticipated to see a change. The highest portion (up till the digital camera setup) of the rear panel on each the units could possibly be hued in black and orange. The remainder of the rear may get painted in white. That is more than likely to create a colour-block impact.

Upfront, the upcoming Pixel smartphones are more than likely to feature a punch-hole show (this time in the course of the highest portion) with actually skinny bezels.

Based on a report by 9to5Google, the Pixel 6 is rumoured to return with Google’s in-house chip codenamed Whitechapel. With this, it is going to be capable of compete with the likes of Apple.

Different particulars may embody an in-display fingerprint scanner, extra RAM and storage, larger batteries with attainable assist for sooner charging, and Android 12 out-of-the-box.