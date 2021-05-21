Google Pixel 6 Pro leak hints at triple rear camera setup, new design, wireless charging support and more- Technology News, Gadgetclock

By | May 21, 2021
0 Comment
Google Pixel 6 Pro leak hints at triple rear camera setup, new design, wireless charging support and more- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Google Pixel 6 Pro leak hints at triple rear camera setup, new design, wireless charging support and more- Technology Information, Gadgetclock

tech2 Information EmployeesMight 21, 2021 10:37:52 IST

Google’s rumoured Pixel 6 lineup that may embrace Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is anticipated to launch within the second half of this yr. It was beforehand reported that the handsets would possibly include a new dual-tone design and the same horizontal strip design has once more come to gentle within the newest Pixel 6 Pro renders. First time for Google, Pixel 6 Pro is prone to function a triple rear camera setup that sits in a horizontal array, reported Digit. Identical to earlier leaks, the again of the telephone is anticipated to come back in white color with black and orange strips at the highest.

Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

Google Pixel 4a. Picture: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

Elaborating extra on the rear camera setup, the report hinted that it would home a major sensor, a periscope telephoto lens, and an unknown lens that’s positioned subsequent to LED Flash. Along with this, the report means that the smartphone would possibly function a 6.67-inch curved punch-hole show. It’s anticipated to come back with actually skinny bezels and a broader chin. It would measure round 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm.

(*6*)

Google Pixel 6 Pro render. Picture: Digit

Pixel 6 Pro is anticipated to come back with twin stereo audio system and support for wireless charging. The report additional steered that Pixel 6 Pro may be the primary smartphone to be powered by its homegrown Google Silicon chipset.

{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}

; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '259288058299626'); fbq('track', 'PageView');
#Google #Pixel #Pro #leak #hints #triple #rear #camera #setup #design #wireless #charging #support #Technology #Information #Gadgetclock