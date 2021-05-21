Google Pixel 6 Pro leak hints at triple rear camera setup, new design, wireless charging support and more- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Google Pixel 6 Pro leak hints at triple rear camera setup, new design, wireless charging support and more- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



tech2 Information Employees

Google’s rumoured Pixel 6 lineup that may embrace Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is anticipated to launch within the second half of this yr. It was beforehand reported that the handsets would possibly include a new dual-tone design and the same horizontal strip design has once more come to gentle within the newest Pixel 6 Pro renders. First time for Google, Pixel 6 Pro is prone to function a triple rear camera setup that sits in a horizontal array, reported Digit. Identical to earlier leaks, the again of the telephone is anticipated to come back in white color with black and orange strips at the highest.

Elaborating extra on the rear camera setup, the report hinted that it would home a major sensor, a periscope telephoto lens, and an unknown lens that’s positioned subsequent to LED Flash. Along with this, the report means that the smartphone would possibly function a 6.67-inch curved punch-hole show. It’s anticipated to come back with actually skinny bezels and a broader chin. It would measure round 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm.

Pixel 6 Pro is anticipated to come back with twin stereo audio system and support for wireless charging. The report additional steered that Pixel 6 Pro may be the primary smartphone to be powered by its homegrown Google Silicon chipset.