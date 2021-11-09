Google Pixel 6 Review: Playing Catch-Up With the iPhone
For half a decade, Google, the maker of Android, has been dreaming of becoming the world’s most widely used phone software, the gold standard, the best-selling phone that rivals the iPhone.
Google’s Pixel phones have consistently received positive reviews, but their sales are low due to one major weakness: they rely on other companies’ off-the-shelf parts. As a result, they’re starting to feel sluggish compared to devices made by Apple, which strictly controls the quality of their iPhones by designing in-house.
With the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, priced at $ 600 and $ 900 and will be available on Thursday, Google is confident that it now has phones that raise the level of Playfield.
These are the company’s first phones to include Tensor, its own computer processor, and how Apple designed the silicon that powers its iPhones. The tensor chip Pixel enables the phone to perform complex computer tasks, such as voice transcription, faster, Google said.
After a week of testing, I conclude that Google has made serious progress with the Pixels – but it’s still a dream come true. Its progress was not enough for me to switch from iPhone.
The new Pixels may look like a zipper, but their computing power is 50 percent behind that of the iPhone. And while most of the photos taken by his camera looked clear and good, some looked very sharp. The Pixel 6’s ability to instantly translate into the mother tongue also seemed incomplete – it doesn’t work well in some languages, such as Japanese.
Here’s what you need to know.
Meet the tensor
The Tensor processor is the result of Google’s long and expensive journey in smartphone technology, which includes handset maker HTC’s $ 1 billion acquisition in 2018. To speed things up, Google embedded in its most sophisticated algorithm chips with advanced photography effects. Language translation eliminates the need to connect to its online server to complete those tasks.
The increase in speed was significant. When scrolling through apps and websites, the Pixel 6’s movement seemed much smoother than its predecessors. But when I tested some of the phone’s special features, such as the ability to watch foreign-language videos and display subtitles translated into English in real time, the results were mixed.
When I opened TikTok and searched for videos of people teaching French, Italian and Japanese, the technology worked well in French and Italian. The software correctly translated the occasional way of saying “I am not” into French (pronounced “shwe pa” as opposed to the more formal phrase “je ne swiss pass”).
But he struggled with the Japanese. A TikToker demonstrates basic conversations that, when properly translated, mean the following in English:
“Today is a tiring day.”
“Yes, there is a lot of work stress.”
“It simply came to our notice then. All right, let’s meet. “
“Yes. See you tomorrow Thank you for the good work. “
Pixel 6 translates as:
“I’m tired today.”
“Well, I had a lot of work to do.”
“That’s right. See you soon.”
“Thank you for your hard work tomorrow.”
That translation might have gotten C in the Japanese language class.
The results were not surprising. Pixel Software states that for translated captions, the Japanese are in “beta”, meaning they are in progress. In the second sign that this feature is incomplete, I could not check the translated video captions for Mandarin speech, in which I am somewhat fluent, as Pixel does not yet support Chinese.
A nice camera that sometimes takes a lot of effort
Pixel phones always rely heavily on a combination of software, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create clear and vibrant photos. The tensor chip, Google said, will help the camera software capture photos faster.
To test the new cameras, I took my Pixel 6 device and two latest iPhones to a park to shoot hundreds of photos of my Corgi, Max (which is now on record as the most featured dog in New York at times).
The cameras on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were just as fast as the ads, and most of the photos looked great with realistic colors and nice shadow details.
Yet the Pixel 6 photos often look like phones are trying too hard with more advanced effects. In some of the photos shot in “portrait” mode, which sharpens the subject in the foreground and gently blurs the background, my exceptionally cute dog looked so sharp that it looked too big. The iPhone 13 Pro created a more aesthetically pleasing portrait of Max, an 8-year-old.
Often, the colors of the Pixel 6 photos also look very “cool”, making Max’s white neck look blue. Color temperature can be adjusted in the camera software, but iPhone cameras usually take photos with more natural colors without any extra effort.
All told, the Pixel camera was great. Zoom-in shots were evident on the 6 Pro, a more expensive model with an optical zoom lens.
Google was the first phone maker to offer the ability to take photos in low light without using Flash, and the new pixels are still the best in the field. Comparing them to the low-light shots taken with the new iPhones, I would call it a tie.
Bottom line
Finally, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are solid products. Considering their starting prices over the rival high-end phones from Samsung and Apple, I can recommend them for Android fans.
But what will Google Tensor do to separate the pixels? Only parts of the software are incomplete, but not all of the parts that make the phone great are special.
The ability to transcribe a foreign language is, for one, useful, but so can older phones. During the last few years, when I visited countries like Thailand and Japan, taxi drivers communicated with me using Google’s translation software – they spoke on their phones and played English translations from speakers. It worked with some delay, but it was enough.
You can enjoy the other benefits of shifting to Google’s own silicon. The battery life in the new Pixel is much longer than the previous model – after each day of testing, there was plenty of juice left over until bedtime. But again, this is no different from other modern phones that have just as long a battery life.
Google’s competitors also have great exclusives. Specifically, iPhones have a “blue bubble” effect or iMessage. Over the years, Google has gone through many iterations of messaging apps, and there is nothing more intimate and enjoyable than iMessage.
That something special – something sticky, enjoyable and ubiquitously useful – means Google needs to deliver a large number of people to switch to Pixel. It’s hard to say what it could be.
#Google #Pixel #Review #Playing #CatchUp #iPhone
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.