Google Pixel 6 Review: Playing Catch-Up With the iPhone

For half a decade, Google, the maker of Android, has been dreaming of becoming the world’s most widely used phone software, the gold standard, the best-selling phone that rivals the iPhone.

Google’s Pixel phones have consistently received positive reviews, but their sales are low due to one major weakness: they rely on other companies’ off-the-shelf parts. As a result, they’re starting to feel sluggish compared to devices made by Apple, which strictly controls the quality of their iPhones by designing in-house.

With the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, priced at $ 600 and $ 900 and will be available on Thursday, Google is confident that it now has phones that raise the level of Playfield.

These are the company’s first phones to include Tensor, its own computer processor, and how Apple designed the silicon that powers its iPhones. The tensor chip Pixel enables the phone to perform complex computer tasks, such as voice transcription, faster, Google said.