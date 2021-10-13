Google Pixel 6 Specifications Leaked Before Launch, Know How This Smartphone Will Be From here to know how will this smartphone be

Google Pixel 6 is all set to arrive on October 19, 2021. But what will this smartphone be like? Now you don’t have to wait till then to know. This is because well-known tipster Evan Blass has shared the teaser page of the upcoming Google smartphone. He saw it at Carphone Warehouse. The teaser pages reveal the complete specifications of the device and also reveal how fast the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will perform.

Blass has shared the landing pages of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which will be published on the website on launch day. Google Pixel 6 is powered by the company’s new custom-made chip Google Tensor which will enhance the performance of the smartphone. The American company says that the chip will help users do things like translate messages and videos without the Internet. Google also claims the Tensor chip will deliver up to 80 percent faster performance “so apps load faster and gaming is more responsive. Also, it saves power, due to which the battery of the phone lasts for a long time.

?EXCLUSIVE Google Pixel 6 PRO Leaks: Here’s a video of the curve with a white screen on it, but that’s not it. I have exclusive photos and videos from the Google Pixel 6 Pro. ? Check out the new video: https://t.co/nSGbGPxfON PLEASE ️ & RT so more can see this! #teampixel pic.twitter.com/Mkt0SF3eZZ — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 4, 2021

The company has claimed to add an extra layer of security with its new chip. Tensor works with the next generation Titan M2 security chip to keep the Pixel even more resilient to attacks. The landing page about the camera reveals that the smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel camera, which will come with a larger sensor and help users capture more detail and 150% more light than the Pixel 5. The camera of the phone will come with features including magic eraser. Will remove extra elements from the picture with just a few taps. There will also be a motion mode, which will allow users to capture action in pictures.

Talking about the battery, Google didn’t reveal the exact battery specifications of the Pixel 6, but did say that it comes with an adaptive battery that knows your favorite apps so that it doesn’t waste power on the ones you rarely use. We do. There is also a dedicated battery saving mode called Extreme Battery Saver. It can last up to 48 hours, so it’s there when you really need it.

Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch smooth display that will come with high refresh rate and various modes to enhance your viewing experience. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus has been used on the phone, which is said to be the toughest Gorilla Glass ever. It has 2x better scratch resistance than the previous Pixel phones. It is IP68 rated for protection, which means it can withstand dust and water without any hassle. This phone can come in Black, Green and Red color, while its price can be around 650 EUR i.e. Rs 56,503.