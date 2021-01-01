Google Pixel 6 teaser on YouTube: Video: Official Google Pixel 6 teaser

Google’s new Pixel series will be launched soon, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Now that the launch time is approaching, the company has started teasing the Pixel 6 series, recently the company has released the official teaser of the Pixel 6 in which the design of the phone is visible. Google has shared this video on its official YouTube account.

This video has further increased the level of customer enthusiasm, the title of the video is Google Pixel 6 – For All You Are. Google has shown the design of the phone both front and back in this 30 second video on YouTube. But currently the company has not officially announced the launch date.



The various color options of the Pixel 6 series are also shown in the video, while the Pixel 6 Pro can be launched in Gold and White, while the Pixel 6 can be launched in Green and Orange.

Most of the back panel of the phone is shown in the video, the camera module looks very unique which is placed horizontally. The Google Pixel 6 series displays have thin bezels on all three sides, but the chin is a bit thick. In addition, the selfie camera is located in a given punch-hole cutout in the center of the screen.

