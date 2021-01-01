Google Pixel 6 teaser on YouTube: Video: Official Google Pixel 6 teaser
The various color options of the Pixel 6 series are also shown in the video, while the Pixel 6 Pro can be launched in Gold and White, while the Pixel 6 can be launched in Green and Orange.
Most of the back panel of the phone is shown in the video, the camera module looks very unique which is placed horizontally. The Google Pixel 6 series displays have thin bezels on all three sides, but the chin is a bit thick. In addition, the selfie camera is located in a given punch-hole cutout in the center of the screen.
