Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) review: nice but not a must-have

Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) evaluate: nice but not a must-have



The newest Google Pixel Stand is much less of a “must-have” accent when you’re a Pixel cellphone proprietor and extra of a “nice to have.” For $79, its main job is quick wi-fi charging, and it does that effectively. But until you’re a Pixel 6 or 6 Professional proprietor and also you’re actually offered on one of many stand’s handful of additional options supported by your cellphone, then you definately’d be higher off saving your cash and getting a cheap third-party charger.

Good Stuff Contents hide 1 Good Stuff 2 Unhealthy Stuff Sooner than typical wi-fi charging speeds

Fan retains cellphone cool

Photograph body characteristic is nice Unhealthy Stuff Costly

Further Pixel 6 options are of restricted usefulness

Some points with Google Assistant voice instructions

The aptly named Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is Google’s second tackle a quick wi-fi charger constructed to enrich its Pixel telephones. You don’t must personal a Pixel cellphone to make use of it since it really works with Qi-compatible devices, but you’ll need a 6 or a 6 Professional to get the quickest charging speeds. You’ll additionally want the January 2022 safety replace or later, which, when you’re a Pixel 6 proprietor, you’ll wish to obtain for a entire bunch of causes anyway.

Like the unique Pixel Stand, it does some multi-tasking whereas charging your cellphone. Whereas your Pixel cellphone is docked on the stand, it will possibly show photographs out of your Google Images albums to behave as a form of digital image body. Throughout setup the primary time you place your cellphone on the charger, you’ll be able to specify which albums you’d prefer it to drag photographs from, and images are displayed in batches of 5 to 10 at a time, slideshow type.

Different options are geared towards bedside use. There’s an choice to routinely activate “do not disturb” when the cellphone is positioned on the charger, and you may have the show routinely flip off in a darkish room. There’s additionally a “dawn” alarm that regularly brightens your show within the quarter-hour earlier than your alarm goes off. You’ll be able to specify a window of time for this characteristic, so it isn’t utilized to different alarms all through the day — simply your wake-up name.

As for its fundamental job — charging your cellphone — it does this successfully. I observed some false begins right here and there once I’d set the cellphone on the stand, and it could begin charging, solely to cease momentarily earlier than selecting it up once more. This didn’t trigger any issues; it simply gave me a few moments of concern as I attempted to determine if it was mounted on the stand accurately.

The Pixel Stand 2 affords 23W charging with the Pixel 6 Professional and 21W for the Pixel 6 — fairly speedy for wi-fi charging on a cellphone that isn’t made by OnePlus. It took a completely depleted Pixel 6 Professional battery from zero to one hundred pc in virtually precisely two hours, which is spectacular. My extra typical day-to-day use case was topping off the battery on a Pixel 6, taking it from 70–80 % again to one hundred pc, which took round half-hour utilizing the quickest charging mode. The Stand affords a barely slower 15W charging for different Qi-compatible telephones and units.

As for the extras, I just like the picture body characteristic greater than I assumed I might. I’m not positive I wish to decide to proudly owning and curating photographs for a devoted digital image body, but I do occur to have dozens (okay, tons of) of images of my four-month-old on Google Images that I like trying by. Having them displayed at my desk on my cellphone is form of a nice center floor — I get to really see and recognize the various, many images I take with out hassling with one other system. I’m positive that my colleagues who evaluate good dwelling tech may direct me to a variety of good shows that do this sort of factor already, but I digress.

If I’ve one grievance about this characteristic, it’s that it tends to choose favorites and present these time and again. This is likely to be as a result of it favors portrait orientation images, and I are inclined to shoot extra panorama. In any case, you’ll be able to faucet the display to finish the present slideshow and swipe the lock display to shuffle the choice and begin a new one.

The Stand’s nightstand-oriented options work effectively, too. The dawn alarm is a nice option to get up, and the flexibility to detect a darkish room and switch off the display accordingly makes it a good bedside companion. But these options really feel a little at odds with the Stand’s fundamental draw: quick wi-fi charging. If I’m charging my cellphone in a single day, then I don’t want absolutely the quickest speeds. I wouldn’t see the picture body characteristic a lot both since my cellphone doesn’t spend a lot time on the bedside dock throughout the day.

I additionally encountered a couple of issues with Google Assistant whereas utilizing the stand. After I faucet the Assistant icon on the lock display whereas docked, the cellphone will register my voice instructions but will unhelpfully ignore every little thing it simply heard me say and show “How can I assist?” textual content on the display. Accessing the assistant by saying, “Hey Google,” on the lock display works simply tremendous, although, and that’s not a Stand characteristic — simply one thing you’ll be able to allow on any Pixel cellphone.

Then there’s the built-in fan; it’s pretty quiet, but if the fan is operating at full velocity, the assistant struggles to listen to me in any respect. You’ll be able to select a quiet charging mode to keep away from this, but then you definately’re lacking out on these super-fast charging speeds.

The Pixel Stand 2 isn’t cheap: at $79, it’s effectively greater than the $30-ish normal Qi charging stands you’ll find on Amazon. In case you personal a Pixel 6 or 6 Professional, really need quick wi-fi charging, and suppose you’d notably like all of the extras that the Stand (2nd gen) affords, then you definately’ll in all probability discover its 80 bucks effectively spent. But when you’re solely mildly within the bedside or picture body options and quick wi-fi charging isn’t important, save your self some cash and go for a normal Qi charger. You might even add a digital image body to your cart for a similar price, too.

Images by Allison Johnson / Gadget Clock